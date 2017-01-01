Vernon Miller was a world-wide renowned scientific photographer of the historic Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, CA. One of the finest photographers of his time, Vernon Miller was designated as the official scientific photographer of the 1978 Shroud of Turin Research Project, Inc.-STURP. This team of scientists spent more than 120 hours conducting tests on the Shroud. Vernon’s visual treasure of general, technical and experimental photographs are now available to the public under the license agreement for this website.

It was Vernon’s wish to have his collection digitalized so that it could be available to future generations. With the completion of the organization and digitalization of the Vernon Miller collection that is now available on this website, his goal has been met. We hope that these photos will cause you to sense what Vernon Miller exclaimed in a moment of awe, “What do you do with images like these?”